Levon Kocharyan released from custody

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan’s younger son, Levon Kocharyan,  has been released from prison.

A few days ago, opposition Hayastan faction MP Armen Charchyan submitted a petition to the NA speaker to give up his parliamentary seat. The next three candidates on the proportional representation electoral list of the "Hayastan" (Armenia) bloc,  have submitted petitions for self-revocation to the Central Electoral Commission.

Thus, Levon Kocharyan, was given to fill the vacant parliament seat by a decision of Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission.








