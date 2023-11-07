Putin to seek reelection in 2024 – Reuters

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to run in the 2024 March presidential election, Reuters reported citing various sources.

Putin feels he ‘must steer Russia through the most perilous period in decades’, according to the anonymous sources.

The sources, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of Kremlin politics, said that news of Putin's decision had trickled down and that advisers were now preparing for the campaign and a Putin election.

"The decision has been made - he will run," one of the sources who has knowledge of planning told Reuters. A choreographed hint is due to come within a few weeks, another source said.

Another source, also acquainted with the Kremlin's thinking, confirmed that a decision had been made and that Putin's advisers were preparing for Putin's participation. Three other sources said the decision had been made: Putin will run.

A foreign diplomatic source, who also requested anonymity, said Putin made the decision recently and that the announcement would come soon.

Putin has held continuous positions as president or prime minister since 1999 - as prime minister from 1999 to 2000 and from 2008 to 2012, and as president from 2000 to 2008 and since 2012.