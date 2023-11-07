Congressman Pallone stresses need for U.S. to provide security and humanitarian assistance for Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. United States Congressman Frank Pallone has reiterated the need for the U.S. to provide security and humanitarian assistance for Armenia.

Speaking at a ceremony at St. Stepanos Armenian church in Elberon, NJ, Pallone said that potential attacks by Azeri leader Ilham Aliyev against southern Armenia require U.S. action.

“Spoke at St. Stepanos Armenian church's 35th anniversary about the need for the U.S. to provide security & humanitarian assistance for Armenia in the aftermath of the Azerbaijani invasion of Artsakh. Potential attacks by Aliyev against southern Armenia requires U.S. action,” the Congressman said in a post on X.