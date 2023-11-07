All prerequisites exist for Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty, says Russian official

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. All prerequisites are in place for the signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolay Patrushev has said.

“All prerequisites exist for this,” RIA Novosti quoted Patrushev as saying about the prospects of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

He made the remarks during the Russia Expo Forum.

He added that the preparations for the conclusion of the peace treaty are ongoing.