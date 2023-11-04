Germany’s Foreign Minister meets with forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh

VOSTAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Annalena Baerbock has met with forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh who’ve found shelter in the village of Vostan, Ararat Province, Armenia.

Baerbock visited Vostan after traveling to the village of Yeraskh to meet EUMA observers during the second day of her visit to Armenia.

In Vostan, Baerbock talked with the forcibly displaced persons and became acquainted with their living conditions.

On November 3, Baerbock met with Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan and announced that Germany will provide €9,3 million in humanitarian aid to Armenia to support the forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh.