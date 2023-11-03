German FM visits the peacekeeping brigade of the Armenian Armed Forces

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Annalena Baerboc on November 3 visited the peacekeeping brigade of the Armed Forces of Armenia.



In the military unit in Balahovit, the German FM met with the commander of the peacekeeping brigade of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Colonel Arsen Mangasaryan.



The German FM talked with the Armenian peacekeepers, got acquainted with their path, participation in peace missions in different countries. The German Foreign Minister also witnessed the demonstration exercise.



At the end, the Armenian peacekeepers gifted Baerboc a canvas with an ornament of Armenian font.



The German Foreign Minister highly appreciated the participation of Armenian peacekeepers in various missions of the international peacekeeping contingent.