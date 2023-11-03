Armenia calls on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict parties not to target the civilian population

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, during the joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock Friday called on the parties of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict not to target the civilian population.

''Unfortunately, old conflicts, wars, and the suffering of civilians are being rekindled in different parts of the world. This is a very sensitive issue for us. Just a few weeks ago, we witnessed the same events. In all cases and in the event of conflicts, we call not to target the civilian population and to take all measures to stop hostilities as soon as possible and ensure the safety of the civilian population," Armenian FM said.