Armenia ready to contribute to Europe's energy security if joins the Black Sea Cable project

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is ready to make its contribution to the energy security of Europe, which is possible if Armenia participates in the Black Sea Energy Submarine Cable regional project.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said during the joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock Friday.

 “At the meeting with our German counterpart, I presented Armenia’s readiness to contribute to the energy security of Europe, which is possible in case of Armenia's participation in the Black Sea Submarine Electric Cable Project," said Mirzoyan.








