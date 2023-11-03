EU expects stronger and deeper relations with Armenia: Baerbock

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The European Union expects stronger and deeper relations with Armenia.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Annalena Baerbock announced this during the press conference held in Yerevan after the meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, commenting on Nikol Pashinyan's statement that the Republic of Armenia is ready to be closer to the EU, as close as the EU would consider it possible.

According to her, Armenia and Germany are exchanging ideas in this direction and there are great opportunities for the cooperation.

“We closely exchange thoughts, ideas, and there are more opportunities for cooperation. In these difficult geopolitical times, it is imperative to conclude a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan that will lead to reaching peace in the region. In this situation, especially economic relations can be deepened even further,” Baerbock said, adding that peace is needed in the region so that there is an influx of large investments and the economy develops, which will also be an incentive to simplify the visa regime.