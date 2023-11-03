There are serious concerns about Azerbaijan's ongoing ambitions, territorial claims against Armenia– Foreign Minister

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. There are serious concerns that today Azerbaijan still has ambitions and territorial claims against Armenia.

Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated at a joint press conference Friday in Yerevan with Annalena Baerbock, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany.

The minister recalled that over the past three years, Azerbaijan has invaded the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia several times.

“Unfortunately, even today there are serious concerns that neighboring countries, in particular Azerbaijan, still have territorial claims against Armenia. There are also certain reservations regarding the sovereignty of Armenia, especially when it comes, for example, to regional infrastructures. So these fears still exist today,” Mirzoyan said.

He mentioned that work is underway to resolve border problems with Azerbaijan, but there is no clear solution yet.

“The settlement process is underway, sometimes it seems that we are close to a solution, and sometimes we see that new obstacles arise,” Mirzoyan said.