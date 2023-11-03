Germany and Armenia's energy dependency on Russia can't be changed in a day, says Germany's Baerbock

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Both Germany and Armenia depend on Russia in terms of energy, and it is impossible to change this in a day. Germany Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said during the press conference held in Yerevan after the meeting with the Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan.

''We also understand how much Armenia depends on Russia. We know that we need strong partners to reduce the dependence. Germany is getting free from this dependence. We need new projects, new infrastructure to ensure energy security," said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, adding that such an infrastructure could become the Black Sea Energy Submarine Cable project.

According to her, Germany and Armenia can cooperate more closely in the field of energy security.