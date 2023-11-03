Germany backs the expansion of EU Mission in Armenia – German FM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Germany wants to create conditions for negotiations in order to achieve stable, secure relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.



The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Annalena Baerbock said during the press conference held in Yerevan after the meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.



“Germany defends the territorial integrity of both Armenia and Azerbaijan, and this is the basis of all negotiations aimed at reaching peace. Especially numerous difficult issues arise regarding boundaries, which maps should be used as a guide. Finding a solution to this problem is a big task for Armenia and Azerbaijan,” said German FM.



According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, the EU and Germany have acted as honest mediators between Armenia and Azerbaijan for years. Baerbock is convinced that the efforts of the President of the European Council Charles Michel can become a bridge to establish peace between the two countries.



“That is why it is important to organize a stage of negotiations again. Through the EU mission, we are trying to provide concrete support to Armenia with our presence, to achieve stability and reliable peace through contacts with people.



I would like to emphasize that we want to strengthen the activities of the EU mission and within the EU we would like to achieve the expansion of this mission,” German Foreign Minister said.