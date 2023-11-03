Armenia would have bought more defensive armaments if not for logistical issues, says FM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has rejected the opposition’s accusations of failure to acquire armaments for the military.

Opposition MP Kristine Vardanyan from the Hayastan faction, during a parliamentary committee hearing on the 2024 state budget, accused the incumbent administration of inability to acquire weaponry for the armed forces.

In response, FM Mirzoyan said that the Pashinyan Administration has been able to buy armaments from incomparably more countries than the previous authorities. At the same time, Mirzoyan said that the current government would have acquired a lot more weaponry if not for the logistical problems.

“We are able to acquire weapons from incomparably more countries than your political party could have ever dreamt of,” Mirzoyan told the lawmaker. “But there are also logistical issues, we would have been able to acquire a lot more.” Mirzoyan stressed that Armenia is acquiring defensive weapons and it has no hostile intentions.

“Buying defensive armaments is the sovereign right of any country. We would have brought a lot more if not for the logistical issues. It’s no secret that such logistical issues exist,” Mirzoyan said.