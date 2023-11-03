Armenian Foreign Minister comments on problems with Russia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Problems exist in the relations between Armenia and Russia, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has said.

Mirzoyan said Armenia favors discussing, understanding and resolving the problems in a constructive manner.

The Armenian FM made the remarks at a parliamentary committee hearing on the 2024 state budget.

Speaking about cooperation in foreign policy, Mirzoyan said that Armenia will continue to develop its relations with Russia, among others, with whom it is connected with numerous and multisectoral ties.

“Now, of course it is visible that there are some problems in these relations. We aren’t satisfied with many things, we are surprised with many things, as far as I understand it there is similar attitude in Russia. We are convinced that what makes our Russian partners surprised is a consequence of the policy that we have seen in the most various media and elsewhere. We have no other position than to constructively discuss, understand and resolve the problems and move forward as friends and colleagues,” Mirzoyan said, stressing that this must be a bilateral work.