LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-11-23

LONDON, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 November:

The price of aluminum down by 0.16% to $2238.00, copper price up by 0.23% to $8145.00, lead price up by 0.40% to $2114.50, nickel price down by 0.14% to $18050.00, tin price up by 0.42% to $24000.00, zinc price up by 1.94% to $2525.00, molybdenum price stood at $55630.00, cobalt price stood at $33420.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.