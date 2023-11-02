Deputy PM meets the Armenian Assembly of America representatives

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan has held a meeting with Carolyn Mugar, President of the Board of the Armenian Assembly of America, Anthony Barsamian, Co-Chair of the Assembly Board of Trustees, Executive Director Bryan Ardouny and the regional director Arpi Vardanyan, Grigoryan’s Office said.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister thanked the representatives of the Armenian Assembly of America for the work carried out for the benefit of the people of Armenia. Mher Grigoryan has presented the short- and medium-term needs of more than 100,000 forcibly displaced refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh.

During the meeting, the regional developments were also touched upon.