Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia thanks Estonia for the decision to provide humanitarian assistance to Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyanon Thursday has held a meeting with the delegation headed by Mati Raidma, the head of the Estonia-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Estonian Parliament, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a readout.

According to the source, the deputy minister welcomed the visit of the delegation of the Estonia-Armenia friendship group to Armenia, highlighted the importance of the inter-parliamentary dialogue and expressed hope that the visit of the Estonian parliamentarians will contribute to the expansion of cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries.

during the meeting the process of democratic reforms implemented in Armenia, the Armenian-Estonian bilateral agenda, as well as issues related to Armenia-EU cooperation were discussed.

At the meeting Paruyr Hovhannisyan briefed the Estonian delegation on the situation created resulting from the forced displacement of more than 100 thousand people of Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the policy of ethnic cleansing carried out by Azerbaijan. The deputy minister expressed his gratitude to the Estonian government for deciding to provide humanitarian assistance.