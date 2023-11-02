PACE co-rapporteurs to make monitoring visit to Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Kimmo Kiljunen (Finland SOC) and Boriana Åberg (Sweden, EPP/CD), co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the monitoring of obligations and commitments by Armenia, will make a fact-finding visit to the country from 17 to 20 February 2023, the Council of Europe said in a statement.

''In Yerevan, Mr Kiljunen and Ms Åberg are due to meet the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Deputy Minister of Defense, the Chairperson of the Armenian delegation to PACE and representatives of the diplomatic community.Sweden, EPP/CD

Meetings are also scheduled in the cities of Jermuk, Goris and Vardenis with representatives of the local authorities,'' it reads.