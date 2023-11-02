Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 November 2023

WATCH: Moderna Chairman Noubar Afeyan talks to Amanpour about Nagorno-Karabakh and Ruben Vardanyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Moderna Chairman Noubar Afeyan has talked to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour about the forced displacement of over 100,000 Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the ethnic cleansing campaign perpetrated by Azerbaijan and the unlawful arrest of Ruben Vardanyan.








