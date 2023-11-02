Government to continue increasing salary of scientists
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The salary of scientists will be ‘significantly increased’ in 2024, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Zhanna Andreasyan has said.
The first increase was made in 2022.
In 2024, a chief researcher will start receiving 500,000 drams per month compared to the previous salary of only 138,100 drams.
- 13:20 Weightlifter Simon Martirosyan found not guilty in 2021 fatal pedestrian accident
- 12:45 Armenia proposes Japan to join Crossroads of Peace project
- 11:11 Government to continue increasing salary of scientists
- 10:42 Armenian government to allocate ‘unprecedented’ big budget to education, science, culture and sport in 2024
- 10:10 Any violation of Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity would lead to serious consequences, says U.S.
- 09:03 European Stocks up - 01-11-23
- 09:02 US stocks up - 01-11-23
- 09:01 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 01-11-23
- 09:00 Oil Prices - 01-11-23
- 11.01-21:32 Russia's Putin sends classified message to Iranian counterpart
- 11.01-21:23 'Apaven' company to allocate 40 million drams for assistance to displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh
- 11.01-18:55 Jordan recalls its ambassador to Israel
- 11.01-18:41 State Dept.'s Chollet to visit Israel
- 11.01-17:38 German foreign minister to visit Armenia
- 11.01-16:56 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-11-23
- 11.01-16:56 Asian Stocks - 01-11-23
- 11.01-16:46 BTA. Bulgaria Celebrates National Awakeners Day
- 11.01-16:33 President Khachaturyan visits new HQ of EUMA in Yeghegnadzor
- 11.01-15:44 Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem cancels controversial land deal
- 11.01-15:27 Apple warns multiple Armenians of notorious Pegasus spyware attacks, expert points finger at Azerbaijan
- 11.01-14:52 EUMA Head of Mission says situation at Armenian-Azerbaijani border is ‘quite calm’
- 11.01-14:44 EUMA expansion to be discussed in Brussels by year-end
- 11.01-13:01 Building sustainable peace in South Caucasus is one of key objectives of EU – Ambassador Maragos
- 11.01-12:56 EUMA opens headquarters in Yeghegnadzor
- 11.01-10:43 Hamo Beknazarian’s 1928 Khaspush to be screened in New York’s Museum of Modern Art
13:55, 10.31.2023
2752 views WATCH: U.S. Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy calls out Piers Morgan for not covering Nagorno-Karabakh
20:52, 10.27.2023
2740 views Israel offered Hamas a ceasefire in exchange for hostages– Al Arabiya
12:06, 10.28.2023
2483 views Armenian Foreign Ministry felicitates Czechia on the occasion of the national holiday
09:00, 10.27.2023
2468 views Sanctions are only way to stop Azeri aggressive actions against Armenia, says MEP Viola von Cramon-Taubadel
15:07, 10.27.2023
2434 views Armenian Prime Minister's Office says informal meeting with Azerbaijani PM was useful for clarifications