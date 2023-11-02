Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 November 2023

Russia's Putin sends classified message to Iranian counterpart

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Russian president's special envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev handed over Vladimir Putin's message to his Iranian counterpart President Ebrahim Raisi through the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

During his trip to the Iranian capital city of Tehran, Lavrentiev met and held talks with Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Akbar Ahmadian on Wednesday, the IRNA news agency reports.

''The two sides discussed the latest developments in the region, the situation in Gaza, and the ways of cooperation between the two countries under such circumstances.

 Lavrentiev conveyed the message of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Ahmadian to hand over to the Iranian president,'' the agency said.








