Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 November 2023

State Dept.'s Chollet to visit Israel

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Counselor of the Department of State Derek Chollet is set to travel to Israel on Wednesday "to reaffirm the United States’ commitment to stand in solidarity with Israel and support its right to defend itself, consistent with international humanitarian law," according to the State Department.

According to the statement, after visiting Israel, the U.S. Counselor of the Department of State will head to Jordan and Turkey.








