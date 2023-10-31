UN chief 'deeply alarmed' by escalation of Israel-Hamas conflict

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. The United Nations chief said Tuesday he was “deeply alarmed by the intensification of the conflict between Israel and Hamas” as fierce fighting raged in Gaza.

The escalation includes “ground operations by the Israel Defense Forces accompanied by intense air strikes, and the continued rocket fire towards Israel from Gaza,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says in a statement.

“I remain deeply concerned about the risk of a dangerous escalation beyond Gaza,” he added.