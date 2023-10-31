Blinken calls for ‘humanitarian pauses’ in Gaza

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Blinken urged members of the UN Security Council on Tuesday to consider “humanitarian pauses” in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza in order to protect Palestinian civilians.

''It means food, water, medicine and other essential humanitarian assistance must be able to flow into Gaza and to the people who need it. It means civilians must be able to get out of harm’s way. It means humanitarian pauses must be considered for these purposes,’’ Blinken said during the ministerial Security Council gathering to discuss the Gaza war.