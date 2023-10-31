Armenia's Minister of Labor and Social Affairs attends Armenian-Iranian business forum

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. An Armenian delegation led by the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Narek Mkrtchyan, within the framework of the working visit to Iran, participated in the forum on the development of economic cooperation between Iran and Armenia, in Tehran, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of the Republic of Armenia said in a statement.

''The Armenian delegation included around 15 business representatives, who discussed the directions and possibilities of further cooperation with their Iranian partners within the framework of the event.

During the forum, a number of issues of mutual interest in the field of work and employment were discussed, including the development of the labor market.

In his address at the forum, the Armenian Minister of Labor and Social Affairs praised the role of friendly relations formed with Iran and expressed confidence that based on the best interests of both nations, further cooperation would continue to progress.

As part of the event, working groups have been established involving the two parties to determine further steps of cooperation,'' reads the statement.