Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 October 2023

Iran's foreign minister to visit Turkey

Iran's foreign minister to visit Turkey

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will pay an official visit to Ankara on Wednesday to discuss the conflict between Israel and Palestinians, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

''The foreign ministers of Turkey and Iran will also hold talks on bilateral ties and other regional issues,'' the ministry said in a statement.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]