France wants the EU to create an independent watchdog authority to fight corruption

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. France wants the European Union to create an independent watchdog authority to fight corruption in the EU institutions, which have been rattled by ongoing scandals in recent months.

''France’s President Emmanuel Macron and French Secretary of State for European Affairs Laurence Boone are proposing an independent anti-corruption body that would have powers to check officials’ income and spot conflicts of interest,'' Boone told POLITICO’s Brussels Playbook.