Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 31-10-23

YEREVAN, 31 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 31 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.74 drams to 403.00 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 4.37 drams to 429.84 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 4.38 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.84 drams to 491.62 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 237.64 drams to 25882.40 drams. Silver price up by 5.66 drams to 299.95 drams.