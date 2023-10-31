Prime Minister Pashinyan meets with new Ambassador of Poland

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has met with the newly appointed Ambassador of Poland to Armenia Piotr Skwieciński.

PM Pashinyan congratulated Ambassador Skwieciński on assuming office and wished him success in his work, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a readout.

Prime Minister Pashinyan attached importance to the continuous development of the Armenian-Polish relations in both political dialogue and the economy. He stressed the importance of utilizing the existing potential for enhancing the trade-economic ties.

The forced displacement of more than 100,000 Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh and the current humanitarian situation were also discussed.

Ambassador Skwieciński stressed the willingness of the Polish government to deepen and expand cooperation with Armenia in various directions and added that he will make every effort for the further development of bilateral ties.

Views were exchanged on the Armenian-Polish relations, Armenia-EU partnership and other issues.