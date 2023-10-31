Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 October 2023

10 UN aid workers killed in 72 hours in Gaza

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Ten staffers with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East have been killed in the last 72 hours in Gaza, the Agency said.

This brings the total number of UNRWA staffers killed in Gaza to 63 since Oct. 7.








