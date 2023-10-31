Armenia's Deputy Prime Minister meets with the Head of Delegation of EU

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan has held a meeting with the Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia, Ambassador Vassilis Maragos, Grigoryan’s office said in a statement.

''The EU Ambassador was briefed by Armenia's Deputy Prime Minister on the activities implemented by the Government aimed at meeting the short-term and medium-term needs of more than 100,000 refugees forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh.

During the meeting the implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, as well as the implementation of the programs under the EU economic and investment plan was discussed.

Mher Grigoryan and the EU Ambassador Vassilis Maragos referred to the opportunities for the development of Armenia-EU trade and economic relations.

At the meeting the interlocutors exchanged ideas on issues related to regional developments,'' reads the statement.