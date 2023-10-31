Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 October 2023

Thailand has repatriated 7,400 citizens from Israel

Thailand has repatriated 7,400 citizens from Israel

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Another 810 Thai workers have returned home from Israel on Monday, the Ministry of Labour of Thailand said in a statement.

''Another 810 Thai workers returned home from Israel on Monday, on four flights, raising the total number of evacuees to 7,415,'' reads the statement.









youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]