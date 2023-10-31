Thailand has repatriated 7,400 citizens from Israel
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Another 810 Thai workers have returned home from Israel on Monday, the Ministry of Labour of Thailand said in a statement.
''Another 810 Thai workers returned home from Israel on Monday, on four flights, raising the total number of evacuees to 7,415,'' reads the statement.
