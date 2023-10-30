Yeremyan Projects launches first regional livestock complex in Tashir community with financial support of EDB

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. On October 28, in the Tashir community of Armenia's Lori Province, a momentous event marked the official opening of the first-of-its-kind and unique livestock complex by "Yeremyan Projects.”

Distinguished guests at the opening ceremony included representatives from the RA government, the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), partner organizations, and the team of "Yeremyan Projects."

This major investment project was launched in 2022, following the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the Government of Armenia, the Eurasian Development Bank, and “Yeremyan Farm.” The memorandum's primary objective was to ensure food security and sustainable economic development in Armenia's agro-industry sector.

Under the terms of the memorandum, the program’s total budget amounted to 43.5 million US dollars.

Within the framework of this investment project, approximately 300 hectares of arable land were acquired in the Tashir community, and approximately 70,000 square meters of infrastructure were constructed and furnished in a 32-hectare area. The construction works lasted for 14 months.

The livestock complex comprises a cattle-breeding farm, featuring 2 buildings of livestock barns for 1500 animals providing 40-45 liters of milk per day, a rotary automated milking parlor, feed crushing machine and feed warehouse, a parking area for agricultural machinery, a spacious hay warehouse, silage, and manure disposal wells. The pig farm of the livestock complex, intended for 560-580 sows which will annually produce 17000 animals, has 3 livestock barns, a feed crushing machine and feed warehouse, and manure disposal wells. The slaughterhouse, still under construction, is designed for the slaughter of 50 pigs and 10 cattle at once. Administrative buildings accompany each unit, including comfortable and modernly equipped offices, spacious meeting halls, individual offices, and a kitchen.

The construction works are almost done in the factory in Yerevan, where dairy and meat products will be processed. Currently, equipment installation and renovations for auxiliary spaces are ongoing, with completion expected by the end of the year.

This investment project is being implemented with financial support from the Eurasian Development Bank and the RA government, which has partially subsidized this program’s investment costs under the “Support for Investment Projects Implemented in the RA Livestock Sector” project.

“The government values the importance of the implementation of large investment projects in the Republic of Armenia, which aim at contributing to ensuring food security and sustainable economic growth in the agro-industry sector. It is especially gratifying when these initiatives are carried out through partnerships between the public and private sectors․ On behalf of the Ministry of Economy, I want to express our strong commitment to providing as much support as possible for the successful implementation of such major endeavors. I am confident that this farm, equipped with top-quality, cutting-edge equipment, will serve as an excellent model for both large and small farming companies, showcasing best practices in high-productivity agriculture," emphasized Vahan Kerobyan, the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Armenia.

“This project by ‘Yeremyan Projects’ represents a significant contribution to ensuring food security and the development of the agro-industrial complex, and we are pleased to be a part of it. In the current strategic period, EDB is paying special attention to projects implemented in the Republic of Armenia. Over the past year, in addition to the agro-industrial complex, we have managed to substantially increase our portfolio in vital sectors of the country, such as energy and industry. The Republic of Armenia has been a member of EDB since 2009, and during these years, 24 projects with a total cost of approximately $506 million were implemented here, including six in 2022 and 2023, with a total value of $127 million," emphasized Nikolay Podguzov, Chairman of the Management Board of EDB.

Davit Yeremyan emphasized the unprecedented nature of this project for both Armenia and the industry. He stated, “Within the framework of this program, “Yeremyan Projects” invests in two regions of Armenia: a modern milk processing plant is under construction in Yerevan, and a livestock complex has been built in Tashir community of the Lori Province. I have always maintained that this project is a matter of personal pride, as well as for the “Yeremyan Projects”. I am elated and proud that we have upheld this honor and now present to you a unique livestock complex, not only in Armenia but also in the region. With this program, we have taken on the tremendous responsibility of fostering a new culture of modern animal husbandry, dairy production, and dairy consumption in Armenia. And today, as a result of this program, featuring state-of-the-art farms of this magnitude and quality, equipped with advanced technology, we can confidently assert that we have successfully achieved our mission. First and foremost, such farm management addresses the critical issue of food security, which was one of our primary objectives.”

The complex will operate as a closed chain, ensuring the production, supply, and consumption of high-quality milk and dairy products.

This program has significantly contributed to employment in the province, with the local population of Lori Province constituting the primary workforce during the construction phase. The operation of the livestock complex is anticipated to create up to 120 jobs.

***

At the end of 2021, EDB adopted the 2022-2026 development strategy in the Republic of Armenia, one of the key priorities of which is enhancing food security by increasing the productivity of agro-industrial complexes and reducing the country's reliance on imported essential food products. Another priority of the strategy is the expansion of the mega-project of the Eurasian product distribution network, promoting the development of food logistics and commercial activities for small and medium-sized enterprises.

***

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is an international financial organization engaged in investment activities across the Eurasian region. For 15 years, the EDB has played a crucial role in strengthening and expanding economic ties and fostering comprehensive development in its member countries, including Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. The authorized capital of EDB is 7 billion US dollars, with a substantial portion of its portfolio dedicated to projects with integration benefits in various fields, such as transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, industry, and engineering. The bank adheres to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and ESG principles in its operations.

***

“Yeremyan Projects” Group of Companies is one of the leaders in the food service industry, restaurant business, service, vocational education, agriculture, and food manufacturing in Armenia, Over its 15-year history, the company has conceived and executed more than a dozen bold, unique, and visionary projects, significantly contributing to the development of the restaurant industry and agriculture in Armenia. To ensure a closed cycle of activities, the Company has been implementing a new business development strategy based on the "From Seeds to Table" concept since 2019, establishing a breeding cattle farm in Vayots Dzor, a pig-breeding farm in the Tavush Region, a fodder mill in the Ararat Region, and the Artsakh kitchen factory in Yerevan. “Yeremyan Projects” encompasses renowned restaurant brands, including "Renommée," representing signature haute cuisine, "Burgery Angus & More," Italian "Casa Nostra," "Livingston," offering haute cuisine, "Lavash" and "Sherep" conceptual restaurants, the "Smoking Chef" steakhouse, "Tavern Yerevan," "Tavern Yerevan riverside," the fast food chain "Yerevani Shaurma," and "Seasons" projects: the restaurant, the cafe, the sweetland, and the ice cream parlor. "Yeremyan Projects" Group of Companies also features "Yeremyan Delivery" service, "Yeremyan Products" dairy factory, "Yeremyan Farm," comprising agricultural projects, and the Academy of Culinary Arts and Hospitality, which provides training and knowledge enrichment for beginners and specialists in the field. The Academy's educational programs are approved and certified by its exclusive partner, Group City of Oxford College.