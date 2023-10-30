Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 October 2023

Armenian Defense Minister attends 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum opening ceremony

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Suren Papikyan, in the framework of his working visit to the People’s Republic of China, on October 30 attended the “10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum” opening ceremony and a plenary session, the Ministry of Defense said in a press release.

 








