Armenian Defense Minister attends 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum opening ceremony
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Suren Papikyan, in the framework of his working visit to the People’s Republic of China, on October 30 attended the “10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum” opening ceremony and a plenary session, the Ministry of Defense said in a press release.
- 15:39 Yeremyan Projects launches first regional livestock complex in Tashir community with financial support of EDB
- 15:16 Armenia to demilitarize Interior Troops as new civilian police force in 2024
- 14:59 Central Bank predicts 5,6% growth for 2024
- 13:15 Government to aim for 7% growth in 2024
- 13:05 Armenian government plans 555 billion drams in capital spending for defense in 2024
- 12:32 Government plans 125% more defense spending in 2024 compared to 2018
- 11:48 Prime Minister Pashinyan vows crackdown on possible re-emergence of corruption
- 11:46 Armenian government allocated 54 billion drams for forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh - PM
- 11:24 Armenian government expects at least 7% economic growth this year
- 11:13 Prime Minister Pashinyan hopes for implementation of Armenia-Türkiye border opening agreement
- 11:03 Three main principles of peace and normalization with Azerbaijan are agreed upon – PM
- 11:00 PM Pashinyan reiterates plans to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan and normalize ties with Türkiye
- 10:40 Armenian Defense Minister attends 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum opening ceremony
- 10:32 Skillful management of threats caused by tense international situation could create serious possibilities - PM
- 09:52 Pobeda Airlines launches Gyumri-Sochi flights
- 09:48 Slovenia announces financial support for forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh
- 10.28-18:42 Syunik is a symbol of Armenia's resistance and strength: EU ambassador
- 10.28-18:40 BTA. Flour Mill in Sofia Boasts Bulgaria's Largest Graffito
- 10.28-18:33 The Prime Minister gets acquainted with the overhaul works of kindergarten No. 10 in Kapan
- 10.28-18:20 Armenia remains a beacon of democracy in the South Caucasus. US Ambassador
- 10.28-17:10 32 dead, more than 60 injured in Cairo-Alexandria highway
- 10.28-16:13 Approaches in Armenia-Diaspora relations radically changed: Sinanyan
- 10.28-15:20 It is impossible to destroy Hamas without destroying Gaza and its civilian population, says Lavrov
- 10.28-14:32 Armenian Economy Minister, British counterparts discuss enhancing Armenia's chamber of commerce system
- 10.28-14:18 At least 30 percent of patrol police officers should be women: PM
12:33, 10.23.2023
2433 views Armenia tests newly supplied weaponry, results are ‘very satisfactory’, says senior MP
10:06, 10.24.2023
2183 views France to sell Thales GM 200 radars and Mistral air defense systems to Armenia
10:16, 10.25.2023
2125 views Azeri court translator distorts testimony of kidnapped Nagorno Karabakh man, senior diplomat calls for immediate release
19:53, 10.26.2023
2005 views Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe condemns Baku's military action against Karabakh
11:29, 10.23.2023
1953 views Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael Roth visits Armenia