32 dead, more than 60 injured in Cairo-Alexandria highway

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Egypt's health ministry said at least 32 people were killed in a multi-car pileup Saturday on a highway linking Cairo and the Mediterranean city of Alexandria.

At least 63 others were injured in the crash which involved a passenger bus and other vehicles, the health ministry said in a statement, adding that fire erupted in some vehicles.








