At least 30 percent of patrol police officers should be women: PM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated in the event dedicated to the start of the work of the regional division of the Police Patrol Service in Vayots Dzor, the Prime Minister's Office said in a readout.

The Prime Minister congratulated those present on the occasion of the debut of the Patrol Police and wished success in this responsible work. Nikol Pashinyan once again emphasized the need for at least 30 percent involvement of women in the Patrol Police and noted that very active and consistent work aimed at achieving this target should be carried out.

"These statistics in Vayots Dzor are worrying. Vayots Dzor is the only region where we don't have any female patrol police officers. We have set a goal that at least 30 percent of Patrol Police officers should be women throughout the country, in every region. In the near future our training center will be consistently engaged in this work. And I want to remind again about such an opportunity in our republic, which women should consider. The deadline for accepting applications is the end of November, and I call on our sisters and daughters to be active," said the Head of Government.

Referring to the disturbing statistics of traffic accidents in the republic, the Prime Minister noted. "I want us to focus on this problem. A general zero tolerance for traffic violations is very important. By doing this you will save people's lives, by doing this you will preserve people's health, by doing this you will help people to take better care of their own and public property. It is clear that on the one hand, the number of cars in our country is increasing, on the other hand, the quality of roads is increasing, and the temptation for faster driving is increasing. There are also safety issues with older cars. These are nuances that we have not paid attention to for many years, but now we must understand that our traffic accident statistics depend on the adjustment of these nuances."

Nikol Pashinyan once again thanked the people whose work made the Patrol Police a reality in Armenia, with modern vehicles, new property, new weapons, and new technical means. "Thanks to this, the possibilities of operative response of law enforcement agencies increase, and we must continue this way. But I must also record that this does not slow down the process of Police reforms at all. The Patrol Police is one of the pillars of our Police, in the near future we have a taks to establish Police Guard, the Criminal Police must undergo serious reforms, that is, it must receive a new structure. In general, the police pyramid in the republic is completely changing," the Prime Minister noted, adding that reforms in the field were implemented based on the results of many discussions.

Summarizing his speech, Nikol Pashinyan once again congratulated everyone and emphasized. "The key goal of these reforms is as follows: law-abiding citizens of Armenia should feel more protected every day, and law-breakers should feel more and more uneasy every day, until they make a principled decision to become law-abiding citizens of Armenia.



Congratulations to all!

Glory to the martyrs and long live the Republic of Armenia."