Armenian Foreign Ministry felicitates Czechia on the occasion of the national holiday
12:06, 28 October 2023
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Foreign Ministry has congratulated Czechia on Independence Day.
''Our heartfelt congratulations to Czechia on Czechoslovak Independence Day. Wishing peace and prosperity to the people of Czechia. Looking forward to further enhancing our relations anchored in shared values of democracy and human rights,'' the Armenian foreign ministry said in a post on X.
Our heartfelt congratulations to #Czechia on Czechoslovak #IndependenceDay. Wishing peace and prosperity to the people of . Looking forward to further enhancing our relations anchored in shared values of democracy & human rights. @CzechMFA pic.twitter.com/vkL11OpvKM— MFA of Armenia (@MFAofArmenia) October 28, 2023
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version