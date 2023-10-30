Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 October 2023

Armenian Foreign Ministry felicitates Czechia on the occasion of the national holiday

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Foreign Ministry has congratulated Czechia on Independence Day.

''Our heartfelt congratulations to Czechia on Czechoslovak Independence Day. Wishing peace and prosperity to the people of Czechia. Looking forward to further enhancing our relations anchored in shared values of democracy and human rights,'' the Armenian foreign ministry said in a post on X.








