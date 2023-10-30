Speaker of Parliament doesn’t rule out positive movements in relations with Türkiye

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan doesn’t rule out that Armenia’s relations with Türkiye will have a positive movement soon.

Speaking about the Crossroads of Peace project, Simonyan said it is aimed at peace and that the topic of “corridor” is no longer relevant, and that conversations about peace have intensified not only by Armenia but also by the leaders of neighboring countries.

“No one is surrendering anything. There will be open roads, there will be trade, Armenia’s economy will develop, and we will finally have peace. Drawing conclusions from the prime minister’s speech, as well as the latest information, I don’t rule out that our relations and the border [opening] with Türkiye will very likely have some positive movement soon,” Simonyan told reporters.