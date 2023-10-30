Prime Minister Pashinyan holds meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has met with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó in Yerevan.

PM Pashinyan welcomed FM Szijjártó’s visit to Armenia and attached importance to the continuity of the Armenian-Hungarian dialogue and its consistent development in various directions, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a readout.

The Armenian Prime Minister attached importance to steps aimed at promoting partnership in the economy, education, culture, air connection and other areas.

Péter Szijjártó thanked for the warm reception and stressed the positive dynamics recorded in bilateral relations and the importance of high-level mutual visits between Armenia and Hungary. Péter Szijjártó added that the Hungarian government intends to open a consulate in Yerevan, which will in turn contribute to the expansion of the Armenian-Hungarian relations.

PM Nikol Pashinyan discussed the forced displacement of over 100,000 Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the Azerbaijani policy of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh, the current humanitarian situation and the steps taken by the government of Armenia in the direction of resolving existing issues.

Other issues pertaining to the Armenia-EU relations and regional cooperation were also discussed at the meeting.