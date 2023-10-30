Hungary to provide financial assistance for forcibly displaced families of Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Hungary will do everything to develop its relations with Armenia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said in Yerevan on October 27.

He said Hungary will allocate 40 million forints (more than 110,000 dollars) in assistance for the forcibly displaced families of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Hungary is in favor of a peaceful resolution to all conflicts, including in the Caucasian region, he said.

“We want Armenia and Azerbaijan to be able to sign a peace treaty as soon as possible, which would guarantee that people in the region will live calmly, in peace, in the next decades. After suffering for decades, all residents in the region deserve peace and calm here,” he said at a joint press conference with Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan.

He reminded that in 2021 Hungary held negotiations with Azerbaijan on the release of 5 Armenian POWs.

“Allow me to assure you that Hungary will continue to do everything to develop our relations, and as a sign of this we will provide an additional 40 million forints in assistance to the families who’ve come to Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh. In case of necessity, we stand ready to participate in the treatment of these people, our hospitals are ready to admit the children of these families. Hungary’s children’s camps are likewise ready to accept them,” the Hungarian FM said.