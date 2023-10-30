Georgia ready to be neutral mediator between Armenia and Azerbaijan, says Prime Minister Garibashvili

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Georgia is ready to be an objective and neutral mediator in the Armenian-Azerbaijani talks, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has said.

“Georgia, as an honest mediator, a friend to Armenia and Azerbaijan, is interested in the establishment of peace in the region. Georgia, and I, as head of the government, are ready to participate in that process,” local newspapers quoted Garibashvili as saying.