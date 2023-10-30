Hungary ready to contribute to preservation of Armenian heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has expressed willingness to contribute to the preservation of Armenian cultural and spiritual heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with Szijjártó.

“After the forced displacement the issue of Armenian cultural and spiritual heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh has become more pressing. In the past we appealed to UNESCO and other international partners, there was a decision to send a UNESCO mission to Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent regions. But as a result of multiple obstructions caused by Azerbaijan, that visit hasn’t taken place thus far. But now that mission is needed more,” Mirzoyan said, adding that Armenia is working in that direction.

Mirzoyan said that the Hungarian Foreign Minister sincerely expressed desire to step in and have his contribution in that important issue, ensure the preservation of Armenian cultural and spiritual heritage, as well as access to such sites.

Mirzoyan thanked Szijjártó for Hungary’s willingness to contribute to the issue.