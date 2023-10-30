Israel is not interested in widening the war, says Defense Minister

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that Israel is focused on operations around the Gaza Strip and is not interested in the escalation of tensions on the border with Lebanon, but the army is ready for any scenario.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced this during a press conference on October 26.

According to Gallant, Israel is waging a war in the southern region against Hamas, but is ready for any developments in the north.

''Israel is not interested in widening the war, but will deal with it if necessary,” said Israeli Defense Minister.