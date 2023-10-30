Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 October 2023

Hungarian FM will arrive in Armenia on a working visit

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS.  On October 27, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó will arrive in the Republic of Armenia on a working visit.

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Hungary will take place in the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which will be followed by a joint press conference of Armenian and Hungarian FMs.








