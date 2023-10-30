Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 October 2023

Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe condemns Baku's military action against Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe has held an urgent discussion on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue and adopted a declaration.

‘’The Congress of Local and Territorial Authorities of the Council of Europe has strongly condemned the military operation of Azerbaijan, expressing regret about the humanitarian consequences and called on Azerbaijan to release all the representatives of NK,’’ said on X.








