Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe condemns Baku's military action against Karabakh
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe has held an urgent discussion on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue and adopted a declaration.
‘’The Congress of Local and Territorial Authorities of the Council of Europe has strongly condemned the military operation of Azerbaijan, expressing regret about the humanitarian consequences and called on Azerbaijan to release all the representatives of NK,’’ said on X.
Council of Europe @COECongress held urgent debate on #NagornoKarabakh & adopted Declaration:— Armenia in Council of Europe (@armrepcoe) October 26, 2023
The Congress:
strongly condemns #Azerbaijan’s military operation
deplores humanitarian consequences
calls on to release all representatives of NK
welcomes efforts of #Armenia