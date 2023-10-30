ICRC supported transferring of 220 remains to Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Since the escalation of hostilities on September 19, the representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross have supported transferring of 220 remains to Armenia, including victims of the fuel depot explosion that took place near Stepanakert.

"Identifying the victims is now a big challenge. Our forensic experts continue to work to ensure the dignified management of the remains of victims of last month's tragic fuel depot explosion," the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Armenia Office said in a statement.