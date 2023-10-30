Prime Minister Pashinyan meets Georgian counterpart in Tbilisi

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili in Tbilisi.

Pashinyan and Garibashvili discussed “issues related to the Armenian-Georgian cooperation agenda, including bilateral economic relations”, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a readout.

The processes taking place in the region were also discussed.

The Armenian and Georgian prime ministers attached importance to the implementation of sustained steps in the direction of peace and stability, the Prime Minister’s Office said.