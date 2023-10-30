Georgia ready to work with Armenia and Azerbaijan for lasting peace in South Caucasus – PM Garibashvili

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Georgia is ready to work with Armenia and Azerbaijan to achieve lasting peace in the South Caucasus, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has said.

“We are ready to work with our neighbors and friends, with Armenia and Azerbaijan, so that lasting peace is at last established in South Caucasus,” TASS quoted the Georgian PM as saying during the 4th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum.

Garibashvili has numerously offered Georgia’s mediation in the Armenian-Azeri talks.