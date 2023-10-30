Armenia grants Temporary Protected Status to forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno- Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government has granted a Temporary Protected Status to the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The decision was adopted during the Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

By law, those granted a Temporary Protected Status are officially recognized as refugees and are entitled to exercise their rights under the law on refugees, including international conventions, such as the 1951 Refugee Convention.

Granting the Temporary Protected Status to the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh, who’ve been forced to leave their homes because of the Azeri ethnic cleansing campaign and are now unable to return, will enable a more effective protection of their rights and lawful interests, Justice Minister Grigor Minasyan said.