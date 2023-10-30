French Minister of Culture commemorates Armenian Genocide victims in Tsitsernakaberd Memorial

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. French Minister of Culture Rima Abdul Malak visited on October 26 the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan to commemorate the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

The French Minister of Culture placed a wreath at the memorial and flowers at the Eternal Flame honoring the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

She then visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.

The French Minister was accompanied by the Armenian Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Zhanna Andreasyan and the French Ambassador to Armenia Olivier Decottignies.